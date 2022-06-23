NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

