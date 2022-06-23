NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.6% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.8% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

