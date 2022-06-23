NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

