NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.