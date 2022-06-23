NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kroger by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 696,626 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

