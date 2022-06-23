NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

AME opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

