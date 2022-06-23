NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,104 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.