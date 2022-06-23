NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,200 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

