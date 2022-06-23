NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

