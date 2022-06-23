NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.86.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.