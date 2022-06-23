NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.