NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.98. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

