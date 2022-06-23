NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Grassi Investment Management’s Largest Position

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.9% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $409 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.