NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.99. The company has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

