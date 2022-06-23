NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

