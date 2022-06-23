NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

