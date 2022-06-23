NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $163.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $409 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.99.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

