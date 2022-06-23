NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 948.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.99. The company has a market cap of $409 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

