NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

