NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

