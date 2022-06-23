Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

