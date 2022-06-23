Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 186,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.