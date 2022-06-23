ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
NASDAQ ODP opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $50.29.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.
About ODP
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
