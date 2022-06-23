Old Port Advisors Acquires 166 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

