Old Port Advisors Acquires 784 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 14,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of BABA opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

