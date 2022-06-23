Old Port Advisors Buys 563 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.