Old Port Advisors Buys 8,377 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

