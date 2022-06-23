Old Port Advisors Buys Shares of 20,675 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

