Old Port Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,243,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $222.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

