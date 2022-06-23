Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after buying an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.