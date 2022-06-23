Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $489.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

