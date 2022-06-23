Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of DHC opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

