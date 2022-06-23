Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

RWO opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

