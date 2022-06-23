Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 383,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $297,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 80.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $894.73.

Shares of TSLA opened at $708.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $789.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $902.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.