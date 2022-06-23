Old Port Advisors Has $253,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

