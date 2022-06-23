Old Port Advisors Has $467,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.16 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

