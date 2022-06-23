Old Port Advisors Has $766,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

