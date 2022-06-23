Old Port Advisors Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 148,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60.

