Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 390,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,398,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

