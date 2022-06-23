Old Port Advisors Invests $237,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

