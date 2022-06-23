Old Port Advisors Invests $448,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

