Old Port Advisors Invests $502,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after purchasing an additional 141,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,651,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.