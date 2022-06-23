Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

