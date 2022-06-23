Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 22.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.