Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average of $246.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.