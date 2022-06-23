Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

