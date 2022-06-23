Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

