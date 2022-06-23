Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,005 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 784.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 186,118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

