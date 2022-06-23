Old Port Advisors Purchases 264 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 534,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.