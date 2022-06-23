Old Port Advisors Purchases 407 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $409 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

